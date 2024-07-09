Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.22. 48,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average is $126.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

