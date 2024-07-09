Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

