Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.81 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $461.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,352. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.11 and a 200-day moving average of $451.15.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

