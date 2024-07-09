Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Lennar by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Lennar by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,625. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.69.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

