Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Viasat by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. 2,405,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

