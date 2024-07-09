Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSE A traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,194. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.13.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

