Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,919,000 after buying an additional 67,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,745,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 372,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,831 shares of company stock worth $808,602. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.02. The stock had a trading volume of 113,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

