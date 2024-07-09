Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $4,522,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 53.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.50. 246,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.95.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

