Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ExlService worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1,301.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,922,000 after acquiring an additional 606,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 661.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at $49,479,075.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at $49,479,075.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 346,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,873. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

