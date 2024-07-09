Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

