Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,924 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,063. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

