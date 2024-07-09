Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $96,655,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $82,209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,742 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.58. 77,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $221.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

