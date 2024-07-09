Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,577 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.97. 11,233,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,012,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.