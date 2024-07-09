Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Repligen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.25. 406,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.18, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

