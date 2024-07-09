Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,267 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Chart Industries worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,415,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,672,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Chart Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 543,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.01. 256,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,076. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.