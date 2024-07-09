Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 13,104 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $16,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ovintiv by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $67,149,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

Read Our Latest Report on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.