Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AptarGroup by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 52,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $141.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

