Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Woodward worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.62.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

