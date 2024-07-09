Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 14,292 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,292 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 358,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 25,820 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 52,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 251,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,237,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,710,000 after acquiring an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,469,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

