Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,965 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $553,577,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 74,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 684,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.80.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

