Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 210,323 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,323 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 389.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TEGNA news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,295. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

