Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 21,555 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Arcosa worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $221,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Arcosa by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.68. 33,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,112. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

