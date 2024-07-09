Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Carrier Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. 1,217,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

