Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,191 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.81. 358,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $145.36. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

