Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,392 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $63,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.94. The company had a trading volume of 156,964,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,981,180. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average is $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $806.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

