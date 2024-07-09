Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AZO traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,832.30. 29,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,663. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,878.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,874.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

