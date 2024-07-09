Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.57. 212,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.14.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

