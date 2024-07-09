Nano (XNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.06 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $109.77 million and $2.06 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,517.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.62 or 0.00586790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00114388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00272195 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00038884 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00064047 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

