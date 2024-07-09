National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.14

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 30424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

National Australia Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

