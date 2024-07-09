Navcoin (NAV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,555.36

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $29,555.36 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00083758 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00023165 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010375 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.