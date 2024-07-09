Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0427 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $25,965.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00083139 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00023191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010187 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

