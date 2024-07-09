NKN Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market capitalization of $42.82 million and $1.74 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NKN has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.
About NKN
NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 775,830,560 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NKN
