Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CEO Sells $142,537.50 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 112.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 38.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 419,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 116,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.