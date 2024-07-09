NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,795 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.81. 438,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,427. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.