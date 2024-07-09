Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $51.00 at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OLN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 1,063,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,735. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,414,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,897,000 after buying an additional 384,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after buying an additional 1,131,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $76,125,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

