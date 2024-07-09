Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 368,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,668. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Omnicell by 31.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 468.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

