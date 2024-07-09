OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 39179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $696.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.50.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 86,531 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $4,611,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,360 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

