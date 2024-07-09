Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $63.15 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $63.15 million and $3.45 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,480.62 or 1.00001031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069316 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0633015 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,656,792.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.