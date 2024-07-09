Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

