Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hudock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $905,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 199,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.71. 2,276,936 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

