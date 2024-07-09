Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,554 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $184,389,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,834,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $55.62. 8,095,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,290. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.