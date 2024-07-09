Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $12.59 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $95.63. 547,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

