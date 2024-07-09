Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 4,317 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.99. 206,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,554. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

