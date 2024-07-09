Palladyne AI (PDYN) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Palladyne AI to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palladyne AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Palladyne AI Competitors 95 280 384 8 2.40

As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 28.85%. Given Palladyne AI’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palladyne AI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Palladyne AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30% Palladyne AI Competitors -284.56% -485.82% -30.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palladyne AI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $6.15 million -$115.59 million -0.54 Palladyne AI Competitors $1.04 billion -$10.65 million -23.74

Palladyne AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Palladyne AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palladyne AI competitors beat Palladyne AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

