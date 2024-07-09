Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.26

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.26 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 122359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,786,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

