Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.69

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 465949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Par Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

