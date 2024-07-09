Patron Partners LLC Has $253,000 Position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF alerts:

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRVR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $445.71 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.