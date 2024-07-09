Popcat (SOL) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $507.84 million and approximately $76.30 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.45933425 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $66,355,649.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

