PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) versus MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Financial Comparison

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $111.81 million 7.71 -$11.37 million ($0.05) -105.80 MSP Recovery $7.70 million 7.26 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.06

PropertyGuru Group has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSP Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PropertyGuru Group and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

PropertyGuru Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Volatility & Risk

PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.31, suggesting that its share price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -7.37% -1.12% -0.95% MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76%

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats MSP Recovery on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.