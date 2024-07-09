pufETH Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. pufETH has a market cap of $451.77 million and $2.02 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,035.11 or 0.05273065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 490,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 490,224.30052859. The last known price of pufETH is 3,039.63723618 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,612,744.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

